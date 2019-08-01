ROMULUS — Lake House Brewing overlooking Cayuga Lake has opened, located on the property of Goose Watch Winery.
Lake House features 10 distinct rotating taps, offering something for everybody from the casual beer drinker to connoisseur. LHB has sevenhouse developed brews. Guest taps featuring some favorite local Upstate NY breweries complete the lineup. House brews are available in limited release cans including Dock Tales (IPA), Speedboat (Strawberry Wit) Lake Monster (Raspberry Milkshake IPA) and Fish Stories (Red Ale).
The brewery also serves award-winning ciders and canned wines produced by Goose Watch sister winery, Swedish Hill.
Co-owner David Peterson commented that “Providing customers another craft beverage option seemed to complement the existing wine and cider offerings of Goose Watch. We aim to enhance the customer experience by introducing the brewery and providing an atmosphere where customers can relax and enjoy the beauty of the Finger Lakes.” The brewery tasting room is located in a renovated Carriage House that has a lake house décor and theme.
LHB summer hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
For inquiries and information about special events contact through Facebook/Instagram@lakehousebrew or call (607) 403-0029.
