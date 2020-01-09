CANANDAIGUA — The Lake House on Canandaigua, a new Finger Lakes hotel currently in development by the Sands Family, designed by family-owned The Brooklyn Home Co. and New York-based firm Studio Tack, reported that hospitality industry veterans Simon Dewar and Jennifer Hess have joined the operation as general manager and director of guest experiences.
Envisioned by The Brooklyn Home Co., led by brother-sister developer Bill Caleo and designer Lyndsay Karol (formerly Caleo), and her artist husband Fitzhugh Karol, the 125-room hotel at 770 S. Main St., will open in the summer of 2020, beginning with the reopening of the beloved Sand Bar Memorial Day weekend. The development of the hotel is led by Caleo and Doug Bennett, the grandchildren of Marvin and Mickey Sands, founders of the Canandaigua Wine Co. Formerly a rustic motor lodge owned by the Sands family, The Lake House will offer a residentially-inspired and design forward-hotel, creating a new destination for travelers seeking an active wellness retreat in Upstate New York.
A native of the United Kingdom, Dewar is a graduate of The Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, after which he was commissioned into Queen Elizabeth II’s Lancashire Regiment, where he spent 17 years as an infantry officer retiring as a major. Following his military service, he trained as a chef in both the United Kingdom and the United States, launching his career in hospitality. He joins with nearly 10 years of hotel management experience from the historic seaside Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, Rhode Island, and the four-star Blantyre in Western Massachusetts.
“Joining the diverse team of creatives behind The Lake House marks an exciting new chapter for my career in hospitality,” said Dewar. “Pulling from my experiences running successful inns and rural luxury properties, it is truly and honor to help craft the special experience here for the community of Canandaigua and the Sands family. I am a firm believer in leading by example and being extremely hands-on with all departments to provide guests and patrons with the best experience possible.”
As a local cultural and recreational expert for the Finger Lakes Region, Hess will create corporate and VIP retreats for guests, offering wellness and yoga programming, and tours of surrounding natural beauty. Hess is the co-founder of Finger Lakes Yogascapes, which offers indoor and outdoor yoga practice, including wedding yoga and her favorite — “snowga,” or snow shoe yoga. An avid fitness guru, Hess regularly completes marathons and triathlons. Her educational background includes a master of fine arts from The School of American Craft at Rochester Institute of Technology in furniture design and woodworking.
“Through my new position with The Lake House, I am thrilled to be bringing my two passions together — fitness and hospitality,” said Hess. “I enjoy empowering people to accomplish their personal and health goals through my work, and I look forward to working with our future guests to enrich their travel experiences and perfect their practice. My favorite thing to do on Canandaigua Lake is yoga on the dock in the early morning and I can’t wait to create that same serenity for future guests.”
The Lake House redevelopment team includes The Brooklyn Home Co., Studio Tack, SWBR Architects, LeChase Construction, Passero Associates Engineering and HB Cornerstone. Reservations are anticipated to be available later this month and beyond.
For more information on the upcoming debut of The Lake House on Canandaigua, visit lakehousecanandaigua.com.