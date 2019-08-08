CLIFTON SPRINGS — Midlakes Medical Care at 16 E. Main St. has a new family medicine physician with more than 20 years of experience.
Dr. Jonathon V. Lammers of Hopewell joined the primary care practice effective July 22 and is accepting new patients of all ages.
A Chicago native who graduated from Marion Central High School, Lammers is a U.S. Air Force veteran who obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cornell University in Ithaca and a master’s in natural sciences from State University at Buffalo.
With a medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., Lammers did his internship and residency at the Malcolm Grow Medical Center on Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and most recently was a partner in Findlay Family Practice in Findlay, Ohio.
Lammers, who arrives at Midlakes Medical Care upon the retirement of Dr. Zbigniew Lukawski, has special interests in sports medicine and diabetes. He says his goal is to create long-standing relationships with his patients and provide continuity of care for them.
Midlakes Medical Care is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home and is one of 11 primary care practices operated by UR Medicine Thompson Health.
For more information, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Midlakes and to schedule an appointment, call (315) 462-0587.
