LODI — Two wine industry magazines give high marks to Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars wines.
• Three of Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars’ estate-bottled rieslings from the 2018 vintage received over 90 points in Wine & Spirits Magazine as well as Best Buy and Top 100 Values of the Year.
The magazine also named Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars as one of its Top Value All-Stars.
93 Points: 2018 Round Rock Vineyard Riesling, $23.99. Current Release
92 Points: 2018 Red Oak Vineyard Riesling, $23.99. Member Exclusive Pre-Release
91 Points, Best Buy, Top 100 Values of the Year: 2018 Dry Riesling, $14.99. Pre-Release
“After over 40 years of growing Riesling in the Finger Lakes, I have never experienced a vintage as challenging as 2018. Through intensive management of the vines and the tireless dedication and teamwork of the harvest crew, not only did we navigate our way through a difficult year in the vineyard, we crafted some of our most exceptional Rieslings from it,” said Mark Wagner, winegrower and founder of Lamoreaux Landing.
• Wine Enthusiast awarded 90 points, Best Buy and Editor’s Choice for the following current releases.
90 Points and Editor’s Choice: 2019 Dry Rosé of Cabernet Franc, $16.99
90 Points and Best Buy: 2017 Chardonnay, $14.99
90 Points and Best Buy: 2017 Gewurztraminer, $14.99
While the tasting room remains closed, Lamoreaux Landing at 9224 Route 414 offers curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. To make arrangements for Virtual 1-1 Tastings, call (607) 582-6011.
Wine can be shipped to 22 states across the contiguous United States. For a full list of states and current shipping rates and promotions, visit lamoreauxwine.com.