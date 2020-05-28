ROCHESTER — Local real estate professional Timothy Kent specializes in hunting, farm and timber land and says that outdoor opportunities add value to property.
“The Finger Lakes Region of New York has lots of opportunities for sportsmen,” said Kent. “Many landowners don’t realize the true market value of their property when outdoor recreational opportunities are involved.”
Tracts with wooded, tillable or CRP acreage, pasture and water make for prime habitat for wildlife. In many cases, properties in the region can help pay for themselves because of the returns from farming and timber. Farmland has long been a solid long-term investment and a recovering housing market has increased the demand for quality timber.
Kent’s expertise in New York land comes from working as a land specialist for Whitetail Properties Real Estate — the industry leaders in hunting, ranch and farm land.
According to Kent, world-class hunting for white-tailed deer, waterfowl, bear and fishing attracts outdoor enthusiasts and investors from inside and outside New York’s borders, and from metro areas within reasonable driving distance.
“The time is right to market land as a hunting and recreational property,” said Kent. “As a national company operating in more than 30 states, we offer exposure to significant marketing and a nationwide network of outdoor enthusiasts and land investors — many of whom are already considering owning property in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.”
To contact Kent, call (585) 648-8944 or visit WhitetailProperties.com.