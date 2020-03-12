WATERLOO — For the past four years Laundry Depot owner Chuck Hinkle has partnered with Trevor’s Gift to raise funds to help feed Waterloo’s hungry children. Hinkle donates a portion of his wash-and-fold profits in December to Trevor’s Gift. Last week, he presented the group a check for $250, his largest donation to date.
“Giving back to the community is a passion of mine,” Hinkle said. “And people like businesses that are involved in their community.”
That’s one reason why the Laundry Depot, on Virginia Street, was named a 2019 Business if the Year by the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
Hinkle soon will have a second community to serve. He has opened a second location at 317 Hamilton St. in Geneva and is looking for non-profit organizations in the city to partner with.
Trevor’s Gift, a 501©3 corporation, puts bags of food in the backpacks of about 160 nutritionally needy children each week so they will have something to eat over the weekends when they don’t have access to school cafeterias. When children have better nutrition they are better able to focus in school, are healthier and have more self-esteem. They have better attendance at school and get better grades.
In the seven years of Trevor’s Gift, the organization has distributed nearly 70,000 bags of food in the backpacks of children in pre-K through grade 12 and homeschooled children. The organization receives no government funding. It is supported by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals. Tax deductible contributions may be sent to Trevor’s Gift c/o Linda Wadhams, treasurer, Main Street Shoppe Center, Waterloo, NY 13165.