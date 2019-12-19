SYRACUSE — LeChase Construction Services LLC has hired Tim Winters as a project manager in its Syracuse office.
In this role, Winters will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Those functions include but are not limited to safety, construction planning and cost-control procedures.
Winters, of Liverpool, has 35 years of experience overseeing commercial and industrial construction projects in central New York. He began his career as a carpenter, later earning one-year degrees in drafting and building construction from State University College at Canton.
For more information, visit lechase.com.