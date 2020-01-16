SENECA FALLS — Lifecare Medical Associates has welcomed Samali Rathbun, MSN, FNP to its team of talented and dedicated providers.
Rathbun earned her master’s degree in nursing and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from SUNY Upstate in Syracuse. She graduated magna cum laude for both of her degrees.
She has over six years of experience working as an OR circulator and a bedside RN at Geneva General Hospital.
To make an appointment with Rathbun, at Lifecare Medical Associates, 1991 Balsley Road, call (315) 539-9229.