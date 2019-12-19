FARMINGTON — Lyons National Bank has officially broken ground on its new Farmington location — LNB’s third in Ontario County, its 16th total.
“LNB has been doing business in Farmington for years, and we’re excited to bring a full-service office to the community,” said Thomas Kime, president, LNB. “Farmington is a thriving area and we’re confident residents will find our model of banking appealing and our new location accessible and convenient.”
LNB’s new Farmington office will be at 1423 Hathaway Drive, the site of the Hathaway House, a landmark dating back to the 1790s. The original house has been saved and will be restored and used as a community room available to local organizations as a meeting space. Working closely with local historians and Hathaway descendants, LNB will incorporate the rich history of the Hathaway family into the design.
“We want the Farmington community to feel a sense of pride when they visit the branch, as it incorporates the second oldest structure in Ontario County,” added Kime. “While we look to celebrate the past, we are excited to invest in the continued development of Farmington and play a role in its future growth and success.”
State Sen. Pamela Helming; Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb; Farmington Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe; Town of Farmington Director of Planning and Development Ronald Brand; and Town of Farmington Historian Donna Hill-Herendeen attended the groundbreaking ceremony and delivered brief remarks.
The new branch is expected to open in the spring.
LNB is a $1.15 billion independent, community bank with branch offices throughout Cayuga, Wayne, Onondaga, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca and Yates counties. For a complete listing of products and services, as well as branch locations, visit BankwithLNB.com.