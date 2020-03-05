LYONS — At recent meetings, the Board of Directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc., the financial holding company and the parent of Lyons National Bank, declared the Company’s quarterly cash dividend on both its preferred and common stock.
The board declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.00 percent cumulative preferred stock. That dividend is payable on March 15, to all preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 29. The board also declared a $0.31 quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. This dividend is payable on April 15, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31. At the time of this release, the annualized dividend yield on the Bank’s common stock exceeded 3.26 percent.
LNB is a community bank with offices in Wayne, Yates, Onondaga, Ontario, Seneca, Monroe and Cayuga counties. It has one subsidiary, Lyons Realty Associates Corp.