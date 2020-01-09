GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its latest Business After Hours networking mixer at Lyons National Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
About 80 local business leaders, members, and community representatives attended the event. Students of St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy provided entertainment. Attendees were able to tour the facility and sample beverages from local wineries and breweries. Guests also heard from Chamber staff and Tara Rago, AVP/branch manager, who addressed the crowd.
Business After Hours Networking Mixers are held on the second Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. The opportunity to host a Business After Hours event is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership.
The Chamber’s annual dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 in Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Vandervort Room. To purchase a corporate table, single tickets, or sponsorships, contact the Chamber by calling (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com.