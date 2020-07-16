Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...NORTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN ORLEANS...CAYUGA... MONROE...EASTERN GENESEE AND ONTARIO COUNTIES... AT 545 PM EDT, AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING TORRENTIAL DOWN POURS WILL PRODUCE RAINFALL AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WHICH WILL CREATE POOR DRAINAGE FLOODING. THESE STORMS ARE SLOWLY MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. IN ADDITION TO THE RAINFALL, WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH ANY OF THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCHESTER, IRONDEQUOIT, CHILI, BATAVIA, GENEVA, CANANDAIGUA, GENESEO, EAST ROCHESTER, WEBSTER, FAIRPORT, BRIGHTON, GATES-NORTH GATES, LETCHWORTH STATE PARK, HENRIETTA, PENFIELD, NEWARK, WILLIAMSON, MARION, LE ROY AND PERRY. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 390 BETWEEN EXITS 7 AND 12. INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN EXITS 48 AND 42. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. TIME...MOT...LOC 2145Z 268DEG 20KT 4307 7706