Three local wineries received medals at the Pacific Rim International, Finger Lakes International and Great American Wine competitions.
At the Pacific Rim International Wine Competition, Goose Watch received a gold medal for its 2016 Traminette and silvers for Pinot Noir Brut Rosé, 2017 Diamond, 2016 Lemberger and the 2018 Cabernet Franc Rosé. Penguin Bay Winery was awarded two gold medals for the 2017 Dry Rosé and the 2017 Riesling and a silver medal for its 2017 Rockhopper Rosé. Swedish Hill received gold medals for its 2017 Dry Riesling, 2017 Blue Waters Riesling and 2016 Maréchal Foch, and silver medals for its 2017 Chardonnay Riesling and 2017 Riesling.
At the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition, Goose Watch received a gold medal for its 2016 Traminette and silvers for Pinot Noir Brut Rosé, 2017 Diamond, 2016 Lemberger, Flying High Dry Cider, Flying High Semi Sweet Cider, 2017 Viognier and 2016 Riesling-Gewürztraminer. Penguin Bay received a gold medal for the 2017 Riesling and two silvers for the 2017 Pinot Grigio and 2017 Dry Vidal Blanc. Swedish Hill received a gold medal for its 2016 Cabernet Franc and silver medals for its 2016 Maréchal Foch, Riesling Cuvée and Naturel.
At the Great American Wine Competition, Goose Watch was awarded a gold medal for its 2015 Merlot and silver medals for its 2016 Lemberger, 2017 Traminette and Pinot Noir Brut Rosé. Penguin Bay received silver medals for its the 2017 Dry Gewürztraminer and 2017 Riesling. Swedish Hill was awarded gold medals for its 2017 Blue Water Riesling and 2017 Dry Rieslings. It also was awarded silver medals for Blanc de Blanc, 2017 Blue Waters Chardonnay Riesling and 2016 Cabernet Franc Lemberger.
For details, visit www.goose watchwinery.com, www.Penguin BayWinery.com or www.Swedish Hill.com or call (607) 403-0029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.