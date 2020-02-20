GENEVA — Chaireline Lundi, DNP, CRNA has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital, specializing in the field of anesthesiology.
Lundi received her doctor of nurse practice in nurse anesthesia and her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Fla. She completed her post-baccalaureate for pre-medicine from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla.
Most recently, she worked for Maple-Gate Anesthesiologists in Buffalo as well as Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
She will be working in the surgical services department at Geneva General Hospital and the Finger Lakes Surgery Center.
Lundi is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and the New York State Association of Nurse Anesthetists.