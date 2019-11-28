LYONS — At its recent meeting, the board of directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company and the parent of The Lyons National Bank, declared the company’s quarterly cash dividend on both its preferred and common stock. The bank’s board declared the regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5 percent cumulative preferred stock.
That dividend will be paid on Dec. 13, to all preferred shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30. The Board also declared a $0.31 quarterly dividend on its common stock. That dividend will be paid on Jan. 15, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31. At the time of this release, the annualized dividend yield on the Bank’s common stock exceeded 3.50 percent.
LNB is a community bank with offices in Wayne, Onondaga, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Monroe and Cayuga counties. It has one subsidiary, Lyons Realty Associates Corp.