LYONS — At its recent meeting, the Board of Directors of Lyons Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company and the parent of Lyons National Bank, approved an increase in the Company’s annual common stock cash dividend to $1.24 from $1.20.
This is the 22nd consecutive year that the Bank’s common stock dividend has been increased. The quarterly dividend of $0.31 will be paid on Oct. 15 to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30.
“Our sustained growth and strong earnings have once again afforded our Board the opportunity to increase our common stock dividend,” said Chairman and CEO Robert A. Schick. “While interest rates are trending downward, the annualized dividend yield exceeds 3.00 percent based on the current market price of our common stock.”
The Bank’s Board also declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.00 percent non-cumulative convertible preferred stock. That dividend will be paid on Sept. 13 to all preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 30.
LNB is a community bank with offices in Wayne, Onondaga, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Monroe and Cayuga counties. It has one subsidiary, Lyons Realty Associates Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.