LYONS — Lyons Bancorp Inc., the financial holding company for Lyons National Bank, reported that net after-tax income for the first nine months of 2019 was $7.8 billion, an increase of almost 12 percent over the same period in 2018.
On a per share basis, earnings were $2.35 fully diluted versus $2.10 last year. On a year-over-year basis, assets increased approximately $84 million. At Sept. 30, the Bank had total assets of $1.15 billion. The Bank’s return on average assets increased to 0.93 percent from 0.89 percent last year; and its return on average shareholder equity remained relatively stable at 12.48 percent, as compared to 12.52 percent for the nine months in 2018. The Bank’s Efficiency Ratio decreased slightly to 69.11 percent from 69.22 percent.
Compared to the second quarter of 2019, per share earnings in the third quarter increased 2.5 percent.
The asset quality of the Bank’s loan portfolio remains very good. The percentage of net charged-off loans declined slightly to 0.07 percent in 2019 from 0.08 percent in 2018. The percentage of non-performing loans did grow to 0.66 percent in this year’s first nine months as compared to 0.32 percent in 2018. In the first nine months of 2019, the Bank added $1.4 million to its allowance for loans losses.
“On all accounts, including earnings improvement, asset growth and credit quality, we are pleased with our financial performance for the first nine months of 2019,” said Robert A. Schick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On a very sad note, the LNB family lost an integral member of our team with the passing of Phil McCann, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Phil had a great understanding of and ability to analyze the numerous risks banks deal with every day. He was also a very caring and respectful person. We will miss him deeply.”
LNB is a community bank with offices in Wayne, Onondaga, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Monroe and Cayuga counties. It has one subsidiary, Lyons Realty Associates Corp.