LYONS — Mack Detorio opened Mack’s Body Shop on Water Street, Lyons, in 1945. His son Jack later took over the business. As the business grew Jack moved from Water Street to 37 Forgham St., operating the body shop until 1999. That’s when Gary Shumway, a technician with Mack’s Body Shop, purchased the business.
On March 17, Shumway will celebrate 45 years being at Mack’s Body Shop. In September Gary will have owned Mack’s for 21 years.
With seven employees, Mack’s Body Shop offers complete collision and mechanical services for all vehicles. You can now find used vehicles at Mack’s, providing the confidence that these cars have received the best mechanical service possible. When asked what makes your business so successful, Shumway replied, “Word of mouth and the fact that we stand behind our work”.
For your complete vehicle service of general maintenance or collision repair, see Mack’s Body Shop, 37 Forgham St. For hours, call (315) 946-4691.