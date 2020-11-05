OVID — When Sue Cirencione wanted to create a fundraiser to support Thrive To Survive, she realized she had the perfect venue — her grocery store, the Ovid Big M.
Owner/operator Cirencione, herself a breast cancer survivor, set up a month-long campaign in the store, encouraging donations for the Geneva-based group, which provides emotional, physical and financial support to adults in Ontario, Seneca, Schuyler, Wayne and Yates counties diagnosed with and being treated for cancer.
The campaign took place in October during Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the result was a $1,000 donation to TTS, which was presented to the group last week.
“Everyone needs a little something to feel good about during all of this craziness,” said Jen Harris, one of three co-founders of Thrive To Survive. “We’d just like to thank Sue , her Big M and her team of employees for being committed to helping the local community in any way they can, and this was one way they could despite the pandemic. Sue is a cancer survivor herself and knows first-hand how organizations like Thrive To Survive can be of value in a difficult diagnosis.”
Added Roseann Moffe, another co-founder: “Sue’s personal story is moving. She is an inspiration for others. I’m in awe of what one small business with a huge heart has done!”
Harris added that the coronavirus pandemic halted most of the group’s fundraising, “so this was a huge help to us being able to continue all of our programs.”