NEWARK — Marshall Exteriors was named a winner in the laminated roof panel sunroom category as part of the National Sunroom Association’s 2019 NSA Design Awards, the 14th anniversary of the competition.
Marshall Exteriors was also named a finalist in the existing or wood roof sunrooms, both within the $20,000 to $35,000 range.
The awards recognize excellence in the design and installation of sunrooms, solariums, and patio rooms. Almost 50 entries for sunrooms, solariums, and patio rooms constructed in 2018 were submitted for the competition. All entries were judged on the basis of aesthetic appeal, how well the sunroom, patio room, or solarium enhances the architecture and natural surroundings of the home or commercial setting, and interior appeal and functionality.
Marshall Exteriors added sunrooms to their line of services in February 2016. Since then they have installed over 35 rooms and over 50 shade products in the Finger Lakes area.
Founded in 2000, Marshall Exteriors offers a wide range of services including roofing, siding, windows, doors, basement finishing, gutters, insulation, Betterliving Sunrooms and Awnings, decks and more. In March 2018, it purchased a vacant building at 135 E. Union St. and transformed it into its corporate headquarters, housing a spacious Design Center. The original location on West Shore Boulevard now solely houses the Production Center.
To view all the winners and finalists, visit www.nationalsunroom.org.
For more information about Marshall Exteriors, call (315) 331-6462 or email info@MarshallExteriorsNY.com