Brooke Mayer has joined the MRB Group’s planning team as a senior planning associate.
She is a former project administrator and senior project planner for the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, and most recently has served as a project manager for the New York State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
According to MRB Group President Ryan Colvin, P.E, Mayer’s unique skills include research, analysis, estimating, planning and supervising the implementation of high-level planning projects.
Mayer is a graduate of Cornell University, and earned her master’s in city and regional planning from the Pratt Institute with a concentration in environmental planning. Her vast experience includes green infrastructure, site planning analysis, capital improvement planning and project administration, along with grant writing.
She will support MRB Group’s SmarterLocalGov municipal services team, and work with its Director, Matt Horn, on projects that enhance the management capacity of local governments in order to increase efficiency and improve services.
“We are really excited to have Brooke join our team of professionals,” said Horn, whose experience as city manager in Geneva allowed him to work with Brooke and become familiar with her accomplishments at Cornell.
MRB Group is a Rochester-based engineering, architecture, and municipal services firm serving private and commercial clients, including more than 150 New York state municipalities. With a focus on long term sustainability, the firm assists local government leaders with community planning as well as design and maintenance of critical infrastructure, like water and wastewater systems. Its SmarterLocalGov team provides experience-based strategic planning and support for achieving operational efficiency in all municipal services.