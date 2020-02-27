SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union has promoted Michael Miller to the role of vice president of enterprise risk management at Reliant Community Credit Union.
In his new role, Miller will work to identify and plan for current and future risks throughout the credit union. In addition, he will be responsible for leading the internal audit, quality control, risk management, compliance, and disaster recovery teams at the credit union.
Miller joined the Reliant team in 2010, and has served as the internal auditor throughout his tenure at the credit union.
“I enjoy working in a team environment, and look forward to finding better ways to automate and streamline our internal risk processes,” Miller said of working at Reliant.
Miller, of Rochester, has a bachelor’s degree in finance from St. Bonaventure University, with a minor in accounting.
Reliant Community Credit Union is a $473 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. For information regarding membership or employment, call (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.