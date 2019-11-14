GENEVA — Annette Mills, CRNA, MSNA has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital, specializing in the field of anesthesiology.
Mills received her master’s degree in nurse anesthesia and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. She completed her associate degree in nursing from Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Va.
She will be working in the Surgical Services department at Geneva General Hospital and the Finger Lakes Surgery Center.
Mills is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and the National Board of Certification for Nurse Anesthetists.