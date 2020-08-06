GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union has promoted Kelley Monson to chief operating officer.
Monson has been a professional in the financial services industry for the past 17 years, has been with the Credit Union for 13 years, and formerly served as senior vice president/chief information officer. In her new expanded role, she will oversee teams who specialize in back office operations, risk management, human resources, branch sales and service, and information systems.
Bob McFadden, President & CEO, stated, “This promotion is reflective of Kelley’s expanding impact on the Credit Union’s operations and more importantly reflective of her leadership, dedication, commitment, and passion to serve our organization and our 20,000 members. Kelley’s service to our team and to our members has been exemplary. As the Credit Union continues to grow, technology integration and cybersecurity remain critical. As Chief Operating Officer she will further our objectives to grow products and service offerings, enhance technology integration, and maintain excellent member service standards. Kelley’s role is critical to our continued success.”
Monson graduated from Utica College with a master’s degree in cybersecurity and plans to attend the Credit Union Management School held at the University of Wisconsin next year.
Monson, of Geneva, serves as a board member for Geneva Reads and is a local Girl Scout leader.
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is a $194 million, community-based Credit Union with four branches serving over 20,000 members across Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Yates Counties. For a complete listing of products and services, stop in to an office or visit www.flfcu.org.