SENECA FALLS — Montezuma Winery and Hidden Marsh Distillery has dedicated its distillery to making hand sanitizer — using a formula directed by the World Health Organization.
It has donated hand sanitizer to local organizations, including Auburn Community Hospital, Mozaic — a chapter of the ARC New York — and North Seneca Ambulance.
Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery, 2981 Routes 5&20, will also have a limited supply of hand sanitizer available to the public during its curbside pick up hours. The winery is offering 375mL bottles at $6 each or free with a purchase of three or more bottles of wine or spirits.
While the winery is closed to the public during this time, customers may pick up product during curbside pickup hours, noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
For more information, call (315) 568-8190 or email kelly@montezumawinery.com.