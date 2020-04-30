SENECA FALLS — Montezuma Winery has partnered with Hope for Heather to support ovarian cancer awareness.
This year’s Hope dry rosé is fresh and complex, with aromas of strawberry, pink grapefruit, lychee and gentle hints of mint. Tags attached to each bottle are inspired by Heather Weeks’ passion for dancing which she gave up to help advocate for women’s cancer. Inside the tag is Heather’s story, along with an additional way to donate to the cause.
After losing a family member to cancer, the Martin family, owners of Montezuma Winery, became passionate to help find a cure for the disease. They have partnered with Hope for Heather since 2017 and have attended many of the organization’s fundraising events as well as hosting their own events to support Hope for Heather.
“The Martin family is thrilled to join Hope for Heather in our second release of our Hope rosé,” stated co-owner Bill Martin “Our efforts to not only raise awareness about ovarian cancer but to also raise money for research is near and dear to our heart.“
“We are so honored to partner with Montezuma Winery and know this great wine will help spread awareness for our mission. Without a Test Awareness is Best. Because there is no reliable screening test, ovarian cancer is typically initially misdiagnosed early when it is treatable. Women must know the symptoms and persistently insist their doctor prove they do not have ovarian cancer. Spread Hope, know the symptoms, save a life!” said Gary and Freida Weeks, Directors of Hope for Heather.
The Hope dry rosé is available to purchase at Montezuma Winery and on www.montezumawinery.com for $14.99. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold will be donated to Hope for Heather. The wines packaging was donated by Waterloo Container, Syracuse Label and Surround Printing and Wilson Press.
The Hope dry rosé will be featured in Montezuma Winery’s virtual tasting at 6:30 p.m. on April 28 on its Facebook page. Learn more about its Hope rosé as the winemaker tastes and discusses this rosé along with three others. Learn more about this event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2824958 49408201/.