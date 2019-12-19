AUBURN — A new director has joined Unity House’s staff. Ryan Morrell, director of the PROSperity mental health program, began his new duties in October.
“I am looking forward to working with Ryan at PROS and Peer Empowerment Services,” said Chief Operating Officer Darlene Podolak. “He brings experience in the field and a commitment to his local community that will provide leadership and growth to the services we offer.”
In his new role, Ryan Morrell is responsible for direct oversight of six staff and monitoring of all operations for the agency’s Personalized Recovery Oriented Services program, at 146 North St. Morrell holds a bachelor’s degree psychology and biology from State University College at Cortland, and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from SUC-Oswego. He was most recently the director of criminal and family court programs at Cayuga Counseling Services Inc.
“I have been watching Unity House grow exponentially over the past 10 years and am proud to help it continue in this direction,” said Morrell. “Over the years, I have collaborated with Unity House staff on multiple occasions and always been impressed. The staff and participants at PROS have been receptive to the adjustment, and I am looking forward to providing the agency 100 percent of my time and effort to further the mission of enriching and empowering the lives of those in our community.”
For more information, call (315) 253-6227 ext. 313 or go to www.unityhouse.com.