AURELIUS — Mozaic will be holding a COVID-friendly Drive-Thru Job Fair for direct support professionals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Fingerlakes Mall parking lot, near JCPenney.
Formerly known as Arc of Seneca and Cayuga County, Mozaic offers opportunities and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer training and support through their person-centered approach that focuses on the individual and how they choose to be a part of the community. Mozaic is now looking to hire full-time, part-time and per-diem DSPs to assist these individuals.
For those interested in applying, first fill out their short, online application at Mozaic.org/jointheteam prior to the event. Paper applications will be available the day of the event for those that are unable to complete it online.
On the day of the event, applicants can drive up to the first stop, where they will be asked about the type of position and hours they’d like. They will then be directed to another location in the parking lot to be interviewed by one of Mozaic’s hiring managers.
Everything is done without ever leaving the safety of your vehicle. Face coverings are required during the interviews.
For more information, call (315) 612-0102 or visit Mozaic.org.