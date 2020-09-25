MRB Group’s SmarterLocalGov team will host a second virtual roundtable discussion that continues to examine local government responses to COVID-19 and its impact on operations and municipal finances.
The gathering is planned for a noon start Oct. 1. It’s a follow-up from a previous MRB Group event that took place in June.
All municipal leaders and key staff are invited to participate in what MRB Group President Ryan Colvin calls a “leadership roundtable.”
“Now that municipal leaders have implemented strategies and can discuss their effectiveness, our team will explore impacts with those who have first-hand, direct experience,” Colvin said. “We hope the retrospective analysis will give participants some good data and insights about the future. The goal is to share information that strengthens communities,” Colvin said.
Matt Horn, SmarterLocalGov team leader and former Geneva city manager, and Michael N’dolo, MRB Group’s director of Economic Development, will reconvene the original discussion group that included elected officials, managers and finance officers from more than 30 municipalities. Many shared experiences and compared notes regarding COVID-19 and its impacts on municipal operations and finances. Strategies were shared, and analysis of how local governments were adjusting to new state mandates in the early stages of the public health crisis was provided.
“Matt and Michael will again be gathering important data in a newly published survey, and sharing the results with the group,” Colvin said.
“This will be a completely interactive discussion,” said Horn, who led the previous session. “We were really pleased with the valuable insights shared and encourage even greater participation among those who’ve found strategies that will help their neighboring communities.”
Several members of MRB Group’s SmarterLocalGov team will join Horn and N’dolo in hosting the interactive roundtable.
Zoom meeting information will be provided to those who RSVP to info@mrbgroup.com. Sept. 29 is the deadline to sign up.
The SmarterLocalGov team also has published a follow-up data-gathering instrument, “Local Government Response to the COVID-19 Budget Crisis-Follow Up Survey.” Municipal officials, managers, administrators and finance officers are invited to participate. The survey revisits challenges experienced in the earlier stages of the pandemic response, and seeks input regarding experience gained in subsequent months.
The data will be shared at the leadership roundtable.
Find the survey at mrbgroup.com/survey.