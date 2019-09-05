GENEVA — Lisa Kay Mulkin, DDS, of Lake Country Dental recently earned certification as diplomate from the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine.
The board is the leading national organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy. Earning diplomate status from the Board recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine.
Oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. They can be an effective treatment option.
Mulkin has been certified to work with patients, and sleep physicians, to identify the right oral appliance device, custom fit devices to each patient and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful sleep.