GENEVA — Tracy Myers, MSN, AGACNP-BC, has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., in the hospitalist department.
Myers received her master’s degree in adult gerontology/acute care nurse practitioner from Duke University, Durham, N.C. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Niagara University. She is certified as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau: International Nursing Honor Society, Emergency Nurses Association and the Society of Trauma Nursing.