CANANDAIGUA — A new obstetrician-gynecologist recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health and is accepting patients in both Canandaigua and Victor.
Dr. Alexis Pilato of Rochester graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience. In 2015, she obtained her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry, where she completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology earlier this year.
A member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as well as the Zeta Chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Pilato has received a number of awards in recent years:
Excellence in Minimally-Invasive Gynecology Award from the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists
Reproductive Endocrinology Award at University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry
Glasgow-Rubin Citation for Academic Achievement from the American Medical Women’s Association
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology Academic Excellence Award at University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry
Pilato is now a member of the OB-GYN department at the Canandaigua Medical Group, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital. To make an appointment with her in Canandaigua, call (585) 393-2800. To make an appointment with her in Victor, call (585) 978-8235.
