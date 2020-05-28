ROCHESTER — Nexstar Media Group-owned NEWS 8 WROC has won a 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best Feature Reporting in the small market category from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
NEWS 8’s winning entry from anchor Adam Chodak and videographer Jay Gardner was titled “Charlie and Dot” — a story about Rochester’s Dorothy “Dot” Stansel and Charlie Hale’s passion for band instrument repair and donation of more than 800 of them to area students.
“This is yet another incredible achievement and a true testament to the great journalists on our team,” said Wendy Bello, WROC Vice President and General Manager. “For three consecutive years, our news team has won a Regional Murrow. And, last year, we were honored with the National Murrow for Excellence in Social Media.”
The regional Edward R. Murrow qualifies NEWS 8 for consideration for the national awards to be announced this summer.
Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. The regional award winners represent the best in local broadcast news. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.
