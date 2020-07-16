NEWARK — Jeff Nowak, lead technician at V Technical Textiles Inc., a world leader of RF Shielding and EMI Enclosure fabrication, has been recognized as a member of FuzeHub’s “Millennials in Manufacturing Class of 2020.”
This program recognizes employees in New York state manufacturing companies with less than 500 employees who are 39 years of age or younger and play a vital role in the manufacture of the company’s products.
Nowak’s job responsibilities include planning and overseeing the assembly of VTT products from the time the order hits the production floor, through fabrication, testing, quality control, and getting the product shipped. He’s also a mentor to his team, leading by example. Jeff is one of the first people to arrive at V Technical Textiles Inc. in the morning and the last to leave at night.