CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Laura K. Price, an obstetrician-gynecologist, recently joined the OB-GYN Department at the Canandaigua Medical Group.
A resident of Perinton, Price joins five other OB-GYNs, three midwives and two nurse practitioners at the practice, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, part of UR Medicine Thompson Health.
Price will be seeing patients at CMG’s Canandaigua location, 335 Parrish St., and the Victor location, 53 W. Main St.
After graduating from SUNY Brockport with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, Price received her medical degree at St. Matthew’s University on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands. She then obtained a master’s in business administration from Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich., before completing the OB-GYN residency program at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.
A member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Price is board-certified. From 2016 through September of this year, she practiced at the Women First OB/GYN Center, LLC, in Royal Oak, Mich.
For more information about Price, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Price. To make an appointment with Price at CMG’s Canandaigua location, call (585) 393-2800 and to make one with her at the Victor location, call (585) 978-8235.