CANANDAIGUA — The optical manager of The Eye Care Center has received a lifetime achievement award from the New York State Society of Opticians.
Carol Marx was honored for her 47 years of contributions to the advancement of eye care and ongoing development of the state’s opticians.
She began her eye care work in 1972, with a Buffalo-area optician, after earning a degree in applied science of ophthalmic dispensing. Her work at The Eye Care Center started in 1999. The business has locations in Canandaigua, Geneva, and Newark.
“It’s wonderful that Carol was recognized with this award,” said Dr. Sungjun Hwang, principal doctor at The Eye Care Center. “This achievement recognizes her service to our patients, to the profession, and her ongoing commitment to education.”
Marx is currently chair of the state Ophthalmic Dispensing Board through the state Education Department. She is also a member of the Contact Lens Society of America, which named her a fellow, and state Society of Opticians.
In 1990, she received the Member of the Year award in the Rochester chapter.
Through her work at The Eye Care Center, Marx manages a staff that serves patients as well as an ophthalmic technician who manages many of the optical orders.
