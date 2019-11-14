SODUS — Meghan Oosterling was recently promoted to the role of manager of Reliant Community Credit Union’s Irondequoit branch.
In her new role, Oosterling will be responsible for directing the functions of the Irondequoit branch.
Oosterling, of Rochester, joined the Reliant team as all-branch in-store assistant manager in 2017, and in 2018 she became the Irondequoit assistant branch manager. In July of this year, Oosterling was selected to participate in the 2019-20 class of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CLIMB leadership program.
Reliant Community Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $442 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.