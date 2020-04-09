OVID — Ovid Big M, 7174 Main St., has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer through U-Haul Co. of New York and Vermont Inc.
Ovid Big M will offer essential services U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Reserve U-Haul products at the Ovid Big M by calling (607) 869-2018.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. U-Haul offers programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
For more information, visit uhaul.com.