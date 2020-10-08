GENEVA — Terry Owen has been promoted to market manager/chief revenue officer for the Finger Lakes Radio Group.
Owen joined the company in April 2019 as chief revenue officer. Finger Lakes Radio Group owner Alan Bishop, who remains the company’s president and CEO, said Owen has helped increase traditional, event, and digital revenue.
“Terry has been a great addition to the team and, with his background in both broadcast and technology, will help lead us into the future,” Bishop said.
Owen’s career has included radio and TV sales management, and technology leadership, in Rochester, as well as radio management in Boston.
The Finger Lakes Radio Group owns and operates seven radio stations, a local news website, and a digital marketing company. It has offices and studios in Geneva, Penn Yan, Auburn, and Canandaigua.