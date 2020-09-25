GENEVA — Bank of the Finger Lakes has promoted two of its senior members to new positions.
Lewis Critelli, president and CEO of Wayne Bank, the Pennsylvania-based parent company of Bank of the Finger Lakes, announced this week that Heidi Westfall is now vice-president and bank administration officer, while Rob Sollenne has been named senior vice-president and retail banking business development officer for the Finger Lakes region.
In her new role, Westfall will be working with Bank of the Finger Lakes’ community office team members to assist in providing top-notch customer care, along with expanded product and service knowledge. As part of the retail bank strategic planning, marketing, and project management teams, she will focus on leadership initiatives for the Geneva and Penn Yan offices.
Westfall joined Bank of the Finger Lakes in 2012. She chairs the finance committee for the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and has been the treasurer of Geneva Community Projects since 2015.
She lives in Geneva with her husband, Paul.
In his new role, Sollenne will be responsible for leading retail sales for the Geneva and Penn Yan regions to foster customer relationships and effectively market and deliver broad-based community and government banking services.
A Bank of the Finger Lakes employee since 2013, Sollenne has 37-plus years’ banking experience. He is involved in many community organizations, including the Geneva Family YMCA, Geneva Community Projects, Knights of Columbus, Geneva Growth, Geneva Scholarship Associates, the Geneva Local Development Corp., and the Ontario County Economic Development Corp.
He lives in Geneva with his wife, Karen.
“Heidi and Rob bring a combined 45 years of experience to our retail operations team,” Critelli said. ‘In their new roles, they will help support the team in achieving customer service and operational goals, while deepening our roots in the Finger Lakes market.”
Wayne Bank, a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., has 31 community offices serving five counties in Pennsylvania and five in New York, including those offices operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol NWFL.