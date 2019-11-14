PHELPS — Triplett Machine, a manufacturer of precision-machined components, recently teamed with Geneva-based solar installer, Paradise Energy Solutions, to install a 223.74 kW solar energy system on the facility’s roof.
The 678 solar panels will generate enough energy from sunlight to cover 20 percent of the facility’s electricity usage. In two years, the system will have contributed enough electricity savings to have paid for itself, leaving decades of free electricity for the company.
“Solar was a wise decision for our business,” said Triplett Machine’s President Doug Triplett Jr.. “We have already noticed a substantial reduction in our energy bill.”
Over the expected 30-year lifespan of the system, purchasing that same amount of electricity from the utility company would cost Triplett Machine 2,575 percent more than the entire cost of their solar system.
“The continuous cost savings allow us to reinvest them into our business.”
In addition to cost savings, Triplett Machine’s solar system will also reduce its energy consumption, decreasing the strain they put on the power grid and lowering their carbon footprint.
Triplett Machine is a family-owned and operated business founded in 1984 in Phelps. It provides precision machine components to aerospace, industrial, and commercial companies in New York state and across the nation. For more information, visit TriplettMachine.com.
For more information about Paradise Energy, visit ParadiseEnergy.com.