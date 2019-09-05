PENN YAN — Finger Lakes Health has announced that Nathan Phillips has been promoted to radiology supervisor at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
He replaces Mary Ann Walton, who served as radiology supervisor for 40 years and has retired.
Phillips will play a pivotal role in implementing 3D Mammography at SSMH, maintaining survey readiness for state Department of Health Surveys, overseeing department upgrades, maintaining current systems and supervising/mentoring staff.
Phillips has been with Finger Lakes Health since 2007, first serving as radiologic technologist, clerical manager and picture archiving and communications system administrator. He is working toward a bachelor’s degree in organizational management at Keuka College.