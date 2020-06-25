CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua National Corp. Board of Directors has appointed Rick Plympton as director.
Plympton serves as CEO at Optimax Systems Inc., a precision optics manufacturer in Ontario. His leadership and vision over the past 25 years guided Optimax from a small start-up, to America’s largest precision optics manufacturer. Optimax is a key supplier to NASA for many space-borne projects, including all of the Mars Rovers.
Plympton is involved in the optics industry and in supporting regional workforce development with participation as chair, Finger Lakes Workforce Development Investment Board; coach for University of Rochester’s New Ventures Graduate Studies; and board member and treasurer, Optics and Electro-Optics Standards Committee. Additional accolades and participation include Aspen Institute Fellowship for Job Quality, induction into the Rochester Business Hall of Fame, and SBA New York State Small Business Person of the Year. He holds degrees in business administration, computer science and engineering science from Finger Lakes Community College, and a bachelor's degree in optics and an MBA both from the University of Rochester.
“Rick’s diverse and wide-ranging experiences will offer meaningful contributions to our board,” said CNB President and CEO Frank H. Hamlin III. “We are living in an ever-changing, fast-paced financial services environment. Having Rick’s insights will be valuable. His appointment demonstrates, yet again, our commitment to the community banking model.”
