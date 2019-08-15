Project engineer joins MRB Group
ROCHESTER — Mark Bailey, engineer-in-training, has joined MRB Group.
He will support both water and wastewater teams as a project engineer.
Bailey earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental resources engineering from the State University College of Environmental Science and Forestry in 2015.
He is pursuing a master’s degree at State University at Buffalo.
He has provided engineering support for brownfield cleanups in the Rochester area and worked closely with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
For details, visit mrbgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.