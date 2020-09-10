CANANDAIGUA — Lyons National Bank has promoted Tara Rago to vice-president and appointed her branch manager of LNB’s Canandaigua office in Roseland Plaza.
Rago, a member of the LNB team since 2006, served as assistant vice-president and branch manager of LNB’s Geneva office most recently.
“Canandaigua is a critical market for the Bank, and we have a strong customer base in place,” LNB President Tom Kime said. “Tara is a passionate professional with a proven record in customer service excellence. We look to her to continue that effort in Canandaigua while expanding our footprint across the area.”
Charles Parkhurst, the former branch manager of LNB Canandaigua, was named manager of LNB’s new Farmington office recently. Farmington represents LNB’s 16th location, including three in Ontario County.
“Our Canandaigua and Farmington area customers are in great hands,” Kime said. “Tara and Charles are strong, community-minded leaders dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the people they serve.”
Rago, an Ontario County native, is an active member of the local community, serving on several boards and committees across the county.