NEWARK — Refractron Technologies Corp. of Newark has received a 2020 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York in the medium business category.
The Torch Award is open to for-profit companies and businesses and also 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations of all sizes physically located within Upstate New York. Firms need not be BBB Accredited. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations must complete the BBB Charity Review process and must currently meet all 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
“This is a great achievement for our growing company,” said President Scott Bartkowski. “We serve the world, achieving this prestigious award for ethics, and by such a trusted organization humbles us all.”
The company plans to host a celebration once the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Bartkowski went on to say, “without the side by side assistance of a local marketing partner, I am sure we would not have achieved this award. Refractron Employees give a big thanks to MarketShare; Marketing and Advertising with an Edge for their work and expertise.”
In 2017, Marshall Exteriors was the first Newark-based company to achieve this award.
“I would like to congratulate Refractron Technologies on receiving the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics,” said Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor. “Considering that over 500 companies apply for this distinction, it’s incredible to have a business as Refractron Technologies recognized for their high level of service, manufacturing, and integrity.”
BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics celebrates the commitment made by businesses and charities to the highest standards of leadership, character, and organizational ethics. The awards show the practices that these organizations employ to generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers, and their communities.
Located at 5750 Stuart Ave., Refractron Technologies is a leader in ceramic manufacturing and design specializing in the development and manufacture of structural and porous ceramic products.