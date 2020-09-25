SODUS — Reliant Community Federal Credit Union introduced a major rebranding Sept. 21 to reflect the company’s 50-year foundation of “people helping people” and a promise to continue to help each and every member achieve life.
The rebrand is aligned with the credit union’s strategic plan to grow its membership and increase name recognition in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. The updated branding includes a contemporary logo and brand identity, as well as a new tagline: Achieve Life.
“Our refreshed brand reflects our continued commitment to our members, our employees and the communities we serve,” said Pamela Heald, president and CEO of Reliant Credit Union, in a press release. “We are dedicated to empowering both members and employees to reach higher, dream bigger and redefine what’s possible—all in pursuit of achieving what matters in life.”
Along with a refreshed brand, Reliant Credit Union has launched a new website — reliantcu.com — that features products and services in an updated format, with easy navigation and a fresh look.
“While our brand and logo will look different, our commitment remains the same: helping our members to improve their financial well-being and live their best lives,” added Amy Calabrese, chief brand officer. “As we strive to provide better banking for all, we are excited to introduce the Reliant Credit Union difference to the next generation of members.”
Reliant Credit Union was founded in Sodus in 1970. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. In addition to Sodus, Reliant currently has local branches in Canandaigua, Geneva, Macedon, and Newark.
For more information, call 800-724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.