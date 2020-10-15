SODUS — State Sen. Pam Helming awarded Reliant Credit Union the state Senate’s Empire Award in recognition of the business’ 50th anniversary.
The Empire Award recognizes businesses and organizations that have shown leadership in their industry, created jobs, fostered economic growth, and made significant contributions to the communities where they exist.
“Congratulations to Reliant Credit Union on 50 years of service to Ontario, Wayne and Monroe counties,” said Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua. “Reliant is more than a credit union. It is a valued, local employer and community partner.”
“What an honor it was for Reliant to be presented the New York State Senate Empire Award by Sen. Pam Helming … in recognition of our 50 years of serving the community,” Reliant President and CEO Pamela Heald said. “The credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ has been a vital part of our growth over the past 50 years. We look forward to our continued commitment in the years to come.”
Those who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties are eligible to join Reliant Community Credit Union. Reliant has branches throughout the region, including Canandaigua, Geneva, Macedon, Newark, and Sodus.
For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at 1-800-724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.