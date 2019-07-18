SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union donated sneakers to area schools for the third year in a row through Reliant’s Feet Forward project.
Reliant donated 450 pairs of high quality sneakers to five area school districts throughout the 2018-19 school year, to be given to children in need in those communities. The donation equals an investment of $10,000 from Reliant, which partnered with Fleet Feet in Rochester to purchase the sneakers at a discount. That partnership enabled the credit union to purchase even more sneakers than would otherwise have been possible.
The school districts that received sneakers this year included East Irondequoit, Lyons, Palmyra-Macedon, Phelps-Clifton Springs (Midlakes) and Sodus.
Since the inception in 2017, Reliant’s Feet Forward has donated 1,100 pairs of sneakers — a total investment of $25,000.
“At Reliant, we strive not only for financial wellness for our members and our communities, but also for overall wellness,” said Cynthia Hamann, Vice President of Brand Awareness for Reliant. “We are proud to be able to make these contributions, and we are thrilled that, through programs like Feet Forward, we help hundreds of children in our communities.”
Reliant Community Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $442 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.