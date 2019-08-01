SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union has promoted Cassandra Bennett to assistant branch manager at Reliant’s Newark branch.
In her new role, she will assist in the organizing, planning, and direction of the Newark branch. She will also be responsible for ensuring that all Reliant members receive friendly, personal and professional service. She will work with the branch manager to identify opportunities to support the community and work with area businesses.
Bennett began working for Reliant in 2009, and she has held a number of positions, serving most recently as Teller Supervisor at Reliant’s Sodus branch.
Bennett, of Marion, is a graduate of Williamson Senior High School and Monroe Community College.
For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.